Indio police to host National Night Out at Center Stage

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Indio police will host National Night Out at Center Stage in the downtown area today as part of an effort to strengthen relations with the community.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 82881 Miles Ave.

"This is a night for America to stand together to promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in out fight to build a safer nation,'' National Project Coordinator Matt Peskin said in a statement.

It will feature more than 40 community partner booths, including other law enforcement agencies, police said. Officers, in partnership with the California Highway Patrol Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program, will distribute promotional items that state "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Drive High, Get a DUI."

National Night Out, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, aims to ``heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts and strengthen neighborhood spirit,'' the department said.