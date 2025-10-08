Palm Springs airport ‘fully operational’ amid government shutdown

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Despite a government shutdown that has caused major delays to airports across the nation, Palm Springs International Airport remained "fully operational'' today, officials said.

"PSP remains fully operational with no impacts to flights or services from the federal government shutdown at this time,'' airport officials said on social media Tuesday, and airport spokesman Jake Ingrassia told City News Service late Wednesday morning that all airport staff, including TSA officers and air traffic controllers, were still at work.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that air traffic control staffing shortages has caused disruptions across the system and traffic would slow at an unspecified number of airports to ensure safe operations.

While the shutdown has not impacted the Palm Springs airport, officials advised passengers to check the most recent up-to-date flight information at flypsp.com.