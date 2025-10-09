Skip to Content
CSUSB’s Palm Desert campus fundraiser for hospitality management students

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A fundraiser benefiting hospitality management student at Cal State San Bernardino's Palm Desert campus will he held later this month at Agua Caliente Casino Resort and Spa in Rancho Mirage.   

"An Evening in Monte Carlo'' masquerade ball will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at 32-250 Bob Hope Drive.   

The event will feature what is described as an elegant dinner, live entertainment and dancing.

All proceeds will go toward scholarships and educational opportunities.   

"An Evening in Monte Carlo is more than a celebration. It's an investment in our students,'' Joe Tormey, director of hospitality management program at the Palm Desert campus, said in a statement.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can go to www.csusb.edu/marketing/hospitality-management-program.

