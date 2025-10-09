CVRM hosts 24-hour live stream to bring awareness, open dialogue about local homeless community

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is hosting "Conversation on a Bench," which is a 24-hour event of discussions about homelessness in the community.

The event started at 12 p.m. on Thursday and will last until 12 p.m. on Friday. CVRM's Executive Director Amanda Galindo will host the live stream, speaking with her staff, local leaders and graduates of the program.

"There's a lot of, you know, people that know about the mission or they know that that it's there, but they don't know what we do and how we do it and the impact that it has," Galindo said.

She said the event is beyond important to raise awareness to resources in the Valley, spread hope and share stories of graduates. Delores Castro graduated the program in May, and joined the conversation Thursday afternoon. She joined CVRM because she struggled with addiction and homelessness, but now she said her life has changed.

"Since I’ve left the program...I’m now a student," Castro said. "I’m going to school for my certified drug alcohol counselor."

Castro now hopes sharing her story will inspire others to join the program if they are in need, or even donate supplies to the rescue mission as they are always in need to help their clients.

CVRM said they continue to see a growing need for resources with women, children and seniors. They said its mainly because of separated families or struggling to afford living on their own. Galindo also said many people don't realize the services available to them at CVRM. She hopes "Conversations on a Bench" will change that.

