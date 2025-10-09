Skip to Content
DHS resident still picking up pieces from flooding as another storm rolls in

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Anthony Gaono is still recovering from flash flooding that ruined his home and took over parts of Desert Hot Springs nearly two weeks ago.

Gaono's home received several inches of rainfall, damaging the interior and exterior of nearly the entire property. His family says they're not surprised by flooding in the city, but feel that the infrastructure to protect residents homes is missing.

Without flood insurance, he now worries about the path forward to recovery, and with every drop of rain is holding his breath on what the next storm could bring.

Stay with News Channel 3 tonight at 10 and 11 p.m. for more of Gaono's story.

If you're interested in supporting the family's rebuild, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-my-dad-recover-from-devastating-flood-damage?cdn-cache=0.

