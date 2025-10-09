Palm Springs Aerial Tramway set to reopen after annual maintenance closure

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will reopen next week following its annual preventative maintenance closure, officials announced today.

The tramway will reopen Monday at One Tram Way, with the first tram up at 10 a.m. and the last tram down at 9:30 p.m. Tram cars depart every 30 minutes.

During the closure, numerous projects were completed, including rebuilding a carriage, replacing the counter haul rope, conducting the annual state-permit testing and service to the control systems, officials said.

"Our annual preventative maintenance closure allows our team the opportunity to improve the Tramway and its facilities, ensuring an enjoyable experience for all our visitors through the year,'' General Manager Nancy Nichols said.