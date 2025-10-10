Nonprofit organization to host anti-bullying event in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Boo2Bullying will host its third annual "Kick Bullying to the Curb" event tomorrow in Palm Springs, featuring a community wellness festival and a celebrity kickball game aimed to provide a safe and inclusive community free from bullying.

The free event will take place from 4 p.m -7 p.m. Saturday at Power Stadium in Sunrise Park, at 1901 E. Baristo Road.

The festival will start from 4 p.m. through 5:30 p.m. with wellness booths, community resources and family activities, including an appearance from the Palm Springs High School Cheer Squad and a "Cool Critters" show from the Mobile Zoo of Southern California.

A community kickball game will follow at 6 p.m., featuring business leaders, artists, athletes and advocates from the Coachella Valley and beyond, organizers said. Palm Springs native and "The Voice" contestant Steve Knill will perform the national anthem.

"Palm Springs is proud to support Boo2Bullying and this joyful festival. When we stand together against hate, we stand taller as a community -- diverse, inclusive and strong,'' said Mayor Ron deHarte.

Participating sponsors includes the city of Palm Springs, Desert Healthcare District and Foundation, F10 Love and Bighorn Cares. Additionally, community partners includes Boys and Girls Club Palm Springs, Transgender Health and Wellness Center and College of the Desert among others.

Dimitri Halkidis, president of Boo2Bullying, founded the nonprofit organization in 2011 after he lost a close friend to suicide. The organization aims to help young people to build self-esteem, speak up against discrimination through outreach, education and community programs, the organization said in a statement.

"Every child and every family deserves a safe and welcoming environment,'' Halkidis said. "This event is more than a game -- it's a movement to create communities where kindness and inclusion every time. And what better day to share this message than October 11: National Coming Out Day."