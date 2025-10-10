USO withdraws from Palm Springs Pride Parade citing federal compliance

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- The USO will not participate in this year’s Palm Springs Pride Parade following a review of new federal requirements tied to recent Executive Orders on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The organization, which operates under a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Defense, says the decision was made to ensure full compliance with those mandates.

In a message to local volunteers, USO leadership emphasized that the group’s mission remains unchanged, to support all service members and their families, and that the move does not reflect a shift in values.

Tonight, we’ll have more on what this means for the Palm Springs Pride Parade and how some in the community are reacting.