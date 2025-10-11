DUI offender arrested in La Quinta after hitting two juveniles on bikes

LA QUINTA (KESQ) - Thermal sheriff’s deputies responded to a traffic collision Friday night and found two juveniles struck by a vehicle while riding their bikes across Highway 111 at Adams Street.

Paramedics transported the juveniles to a local hospital with major injuries.

The collision was reported at 9:06 p.m. The vehicle that struck the juveniles fled the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival.

The Thermal Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Collision team responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Sheriffs later located the driver in La Quinta. He was arrested and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence, hit-and-run, and violation of probation.

The investigation revealed the driver, Jose Villegasorbe, a 47-year-old Palm Springs resident, was intoxicated at the time of the collision with the juveniles and was also involved in a hit-and-run collision in the City of Indian Wells.

Local authorities are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Deputy A. Martinez of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station’s La Quinta Traffic Team at (760) 863–8990 or call anonymously at (760) 341-STOP (7867) and reference incident #LA252830068

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.