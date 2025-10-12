Family pleads for help finding missing man who vanished after Highway 74 crash

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Jennifer Fagan is pleading for help finding her brother.

She said her brother, Casey Fagan a 54-year-old man living in La Quinta for a couple months, disappeared after crashing his car along Highway 74 last week.

She said a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department (RSO) spokesperson told her while driving home from San Diego, Fagan crashed his car on October 7 near mile marker 88 in the evening.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the scene that night, according to Jennifer.

Jennifer said witnesses told investigators Fagan appeared intoxicated and injured. They said he left the scene after the crash, and has not been seen since.

Search teams with RSO reportedly deployed a search party to the area of his crash. Jennifer said they had about 20 people on foot, cadaver dogs and helicopters but did not find him.

Jennifer said she’s frustrated by what she describes as delays in the early response to his disappearance and is asking the public to keep watch for any sign of Casey.

“He didn't take anything with him,” Jennifer said. “There was just no way that he just left.”

RSO said investigators advised there are no updates to provide, but that this is still an active missing person’s investigation.

News Channel 3 has reached out to the CHP for confirmation of these details and any updates on the investigation, and are waiting to hear back.