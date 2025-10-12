GameAcon brings gaming, cosplay, and pop culture to Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) —video game fans, cosplayers, and pop culture enthusiasts gathered this weekend in Palm Desert for GameAcon, a celebration of gaming, creativity, and community. Short for Game Arts Conference, the event offers a platform for game developers, artists, and fans to come together and explore the world of gaming beyond the screen.

Founded more than a decade ago on the East Coast, GameAcon was designed to highlight game development and digital artistry. Organizers said the event aims to give independent creators a space to showcase their work, connect with fans, and gain recognition, similar to what Sundance does for the film industry.

Ben Fox, CEO of GameAcon, explained that the event was created to provide a dedicated space for game development, with the goal of growing it into something that represents the future of indie games in the Coachella Valley.

The Palm Desert edition of GameAcon featured tournaments, retro gaming, cosplay competitions, and a marketplace with handmade items. Unlike many traditional conventions, the event was open to the public, giving local residents and visitors alike a chance to explore gaming culture up close.

Attendees praised the event for its welcoming atmosphere, noting that the friendly and inclusive environment made it feel like a community. Visitors also highlighted that GameAcon offers an opportunity to discover new interests and meet others who share their passions.

Organizers expressed hope that GameAcon will become a recurring fixture in the Coachella Valley’s event calendar, viewing it as a complementary cultural offering alongside Coachella and Stagecoach. They emphasized that the event provides something fun, engaging, and unique for both locals and visitors of all ages.

With plans already underway for next year’s convention, GameAcon is positioning itself as a growing hub for gaming and pop culture enthusiasts, promising more events, competitions, and creative showcases in the future.