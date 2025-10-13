Skip to Content
Desert Recreation District hiring ahead of busy season

today at 5:49 AM
INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – As the busy season approaches, the Desert Recreation District is gearing up to welcome residents and visitors by enhancing its parks, programs, and staffing. The District is currently hiring for a variety of positions, including recreation leaders, paraeducators, and key management roles to support its growing operations.

In preparation, parks and facilities across the valley are being refreshed, with reseeding underway and new programs being added to meet community demand. The District is also putting the finishing touches on several segments of the CV Link, the award-winning multi-use path that now stretches from Palm Springs to Indio.

Grand openings for new sections of the CV Link are scheduled for next month, offering more access and recreational opportunities for all ages.

For open careers, go to this link.

Allie Anthony

