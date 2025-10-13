Skip to Content
One Class at a Time: Westside Elementary teacher drives math progress

today at 8:57 AM
THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) – Mr. Freddie Cabanting, a third-grade teacher at Westside Elementary, was awarded the "One Class at a Time Teacher of the Month" by News Channel 3 and the Walter Clark Legal Group.

He teaches all subjects but says many of his students are struggling with math. This is a trend backed by Harvard research showing only 56% of fourth-graders are performing at grade level, with numbers continuing to drop.

Mr. Cabanting works hard to change that. He’s is hoping to give access to all Westside students to a math app called Reflex.

To support his efforts, Walter Clark awarded him $777.77. "I'm delighted to meet such a gracious teacher," said Walter Clark. "It makes me enthused.” 

To nominate a teacher, head to this link.

Allie Anthony

