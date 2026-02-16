Cathedral City offers free sandbags amid storm, yoga classes canceled Tuesday

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - With a winter rainstorm impacting the Coachella Valley, the Cathedral City Fire & EMS Department is reminding residents that free, self-serve sandbags are available at the fire station located at 32100 Desert Vista Rd., Cathedral City.

Limited quantities of empty sandbags are available at all CALFIRE/Riverside County Fire Stations. Find your nearest Riverside County fire station here.

Residents are encouraged to take proactive steps to protect their property from potential flooding. Sandbags are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The city also announced that Tuesday's free yoga classes at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater have been canceled due to the weather. Classes are expected to resume the following Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for the storm. Download the News Channel 3 First Alert Weather App for up-to-the-minute updates.