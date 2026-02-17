Skip to Content
News

Arrest made in 2021 Indio homicide

Indio PD
By
New
Published 9:44 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Indio in December 2021.

Pedro Angel Gonzalez was arrested on Feb. 11 in Coachella during a traffic stop, the Indio Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Gonzalez has been charged with first-degree murder, shooting at a vehicle/dwelling, assault with a gun, and convicted felon and narcotic addict own or possesses firearm.

According to court records, Gonzalez was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the Hall of Justice in Riverside, however, that hearing was delayed to March 5.

The case dates back to Dec. 14, 2021 on the 43000 block of Nairobi Street. Joseph Espinoza Mendez was killed in the shooting.

The investigation was ongoing and Gonzalez was identified as the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective, Indio Police Department Detective Shane DaCosta, at (760) 391-4057 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (760) 341-STOP.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.