Arrest made in 2021 Indio homicide

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Indio in December 2021.

Pedro Angel Gonzalez was arrested on Feb. 11 in Coachella during a traffic stop, the Indio Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Gonzalez has been charged with first-degree murder, shooting at a vehicle/dwelling, assault with a gun, and convicted felon and narcotic addict own or possesses firearm.

According to court records, Gonzalez was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the Hall of Justice in Riverside, however, that hearing was delayed to March 5.

The case dates back to Dec. 14, 2021 on the 43000 block of Nairobi Street. Joseph Espinoza Mendez was killed in the shooting.

The investigation was ongoing and Gonzalez was identified as the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective, Indio Police Department Detective Shane DaCosta, at (760) 391-4057 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (760) 341-STOP.