One person suffers major injuries after rain causes vehicle to lose control on I-10 Tuesday morning

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A 26-year-old Banning man suffered major injuries after rain caused his vehicle to lose control early Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 in the San Gorgonio Pass area.

The crash was reported at around 3:00 a.m. on the eastbound I-10, east of Hargrave Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the 26-year-old man lost control of his vehicle in the heavy rain, spun into the center divide, and crashed into the center divider wall.

After the crash, the vehicle spun across lanes, where it was hit by two semi trucks before coming to a rest on the off-ramp.

CHP reports that the driver sustained major head trauma and lacerations. There were no other injuries.

A SIG ALERT was issued for about two and a half hours. The roadway was back open by 5:30 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.