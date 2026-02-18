Salton City man pleads not guilty to murder charge in T’Neya Tovar case

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KESQ) - A Salton City man accused of the murder of a missing 17-year-old girl pleaded not guilty to all charges in his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Abraham Feinbloom, 51, is charged with murder and resisting a peace officer in connection with the T'Neya Tovar case, a teenager reported missing on Dec. 1. He was arraigned at the El Centro Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon. He is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

According to our sister station KYMA, investigators said they determined Tovar died from a gunshot wound. Bullet fragments were found in a leg discovered not far from Feinbloom's house on Dec. 21, which was later confirmed through DNA testing to belong to Tovar.

Check Out: New timeline, digital evidence raise questions after arrest in T’Neya Tovar investigation

Additionally, prosecutors indicated Feinbloom and Tovar had been in contact since October 2025 and she was allegedly dropped off at his house in Salton City.

Feinbloom was arrested Friday morning following a search warrant at his home on Harlequin Court in Salton City. Investigators say when deputies moved in, Feinbloom jumped a fence in what appeared to run away from police.

On Wednesday, prosecutors revealed that when Feinbloom was arrested, he had a passport and Thai currency on him.

The FBI continues to ask that anyone with information about her murder contact police. A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the resolution of this case.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.