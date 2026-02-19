Desert Hot Springs seeks to hire lifeguards for Summer at the Furbee Aquatic Center

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Lifeguards are wanted in the city of Desert Hot Springs. The city is now hiring Lifeguards for Summer 2026 at the Furbee Aquatic Center.

City officials said they are looking for motivated, responsible team players ready to make a difference this summer.

"This is a great opportunity for students and young professionals to gain valuable experience, build leadership skills, and work in a fun, team-based environment," reads a post by the city.

Position Details:

Must be 16 years or older

Free training provided

Must pass the Red Cross Certification Course

Practice opportunities available

Seasonal, team-based position

For more information and to apply, visit: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/cityofDHS or scan the QR code on the flyer.