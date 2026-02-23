Planning Commission to review permit to rebuild fertility clinic damaged in Palm Springs bombing

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Planning Commission will review a permit for plans to begin rebuilding a fertility clinic damaged in a terrorist attack last year.

According to city documents, the American Fertility Clinic is planned to be rebuilt as a two-story, 19,347-square-foot medical office at 1199 N Indian Canyon Drive. The ground floor will be a surgery center, with the second floor housing an OB/GYN/Fertility Center.

The property will also include increased security, including a 7-foot combination masonry wall and fence, and a small guardhouse.

On Tuesday, the Planning Commission will review the Development Permit application by TJ Holdings LLC, owned by Dr. Maher Abdallah, the clinic's director. If approved, the Architectural Review Committee would next need to review the Major Architectural Application.

In November, Abdallah told News Channel 3's Athena Jreij that the plan was for the new clinic to open in Fall 2026, although at the time, plans were for construction to begin in January. Abdallah said construction would take about 8 months.

The American Fertility Clinic was targeted in a domestic terrorist attack on May 17, 2025. Twentynine Palms resident Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, detonated a vehicle bomb in the parking lot, killing himself, injuring four others, and damaging the clinic and several surrounding buildings.

Authorities said Bartkus targeted the clinic for his "anti pro-life" ideals.

Many of the embryos were unharmed, thanks to the efforts of first responders and clinic staff who were able to restore the power and save the embryos.

The clinic returned to operation in May, moving to a temporary location at the El Mirador Medical Plaza.

