Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez introduces proposal to suspend state gas tax

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) - Saving at the gas pump. Some state lawmakers introduced a bill to temporarily suspend California's gas tax.

Local Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez was among those leading the effort during a news conference in Sacramento on Tuesday. Lawmakers calling for immediate relief, they say, as California drivers pay among the highest gas prices in the nation.

The bill, known as AB 1745, would suspend California's 61 cents per gallon gas tax for one year. The gas tax is used to fund transportation infrastructure, but Gonzalez says not everyone reaps the benefits of the tax, including local communities in and around the Coachella Valley.

"For many communities in Assembly District 36, driving isn't optional. It's essential. There is no subway in Blythe. There's no light rail in needles. In rural and desert communities, a car is not a luxury, it's a lifeline," Gonzalez said.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Riverside County is around $4.50, its highest amount since Dec. 2. The average price has risen 38.1 cents over the past 27 days, including six-tenths of a cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The proposal would also require all savings be passed directly to drivers and ensure transparency by showing the tax savings on fuel receipts.