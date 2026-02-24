Free Dog Adoptions Wrap Up This Weekend at County Fair, Date Festival

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Free dog adoptions at the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival will conclude this weekend, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services announced today.

Adoption specialists will be on-site Thursday through Sunday at the county fairgrounds, 46350 Arabia St., to help prospective adopters choose from dogs of various breeds and sizes.

"Our commitment to saving lives means making the community part of the solution,'' county Supervisor Manuel Perez said in a statement. ``The fair has always been about bringing families together, and this is another meaningful way to do just that."

Adoption hours are scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Officials said adopters must be at least 18 years old. Each adoption includes spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, a microchip and an engraved ID tag.

A total of 43 dogs have been adopted at the fair so far, according to the agency.

"We're excited to help families find their new family member and seeing new connections between people and pets is especially magical at the fair,'' Jaclyn Schart, the agency's deputy director of programs and operations, said in a statement.

More information is available at rcdas.org.