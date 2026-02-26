Skip to Content
Four hikers rescued near Ladder Canyon Trail

battalion6rvc
By
Updated
today at 5:46 PM
Published 5:44 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Four hikers in a group of eight were rescued today of possible dehydration near the Ladder Canyon Trail near the community of Mecca.   

The rescue was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday east of Mecca, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.   

The agency stated that a helicopter hoisted the four individuals out of the area.

It was unclear if any injuries were reported.

A hiker was rescued on the same trail last week after a medical emergency.

