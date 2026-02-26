Palm Desert Aquatic Center reopening date delayed

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Desert Aquatic Center's lap pool reopening has been pushed back due to issues with equipment manufacturing and delivery timelines, officials announced.

City officials said the lap pool, which was originally scheduled to open in February, is now expected to reopen in early-to-mid April.

All major equipment — including three new heaters — have been delivered. Construction in the equipment room is expected to be completed by mid-to-late March, followed by system startup and inspection by the Riverside County Health Department.

For the recreation amenities, replacement pumps and motors for the splash pad and water slides were ordered in early February. Updated manufacturer shipping timelines now place delivery in late April, with installation and operational readiness anticipated in May.

According to the facility's website, recreational swimming is scheduled to return in June 2026.

Phased Reopening Plan:

• Lap Pool: Target reopening early-to-mid April

• Recreation Pool: Open in April as needed based on demand

• Splash Pad & Water Slides: Expected to open in May following equipment installation

This phased approach ensures reliable operations and helps prevent temporary closures due to aging equipment, city officials said.

The lap pool has been closed since September due to issues with the facility’s filtration system. The facility was fully closed in November to allow for a major renovation project.

For regular updates on the pump room construction project, visit engagepalmdesert.com/pool.