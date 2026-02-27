Two local first responders among honorees for 2026 Inland Empire Heroes Awards

ONTARIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Two Palm Springs first responders will be among the heroes from Riverside and San Bernardino counties being honored by the American Red Cross at the Inland Empire Heroes Awards and Luncheon.

The event will be held on Tuesday, March 17, at the Ontario Convention Center. Honorees will be celebrated for their acts of courage and humanitarian service, the Red Cross of Riverside County announced on Friday.

“Not all heroes wear capes - many of them are our friends and neighbors right here in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties,” said Lois Beckman, Executive Director of the Red Cross of Riverside County. “The Inland Empire Heroes Awards and Luncheon recognizes ordinary people who have shown extraordinary courage. Each honoree’s story is remarkable, and we’re confident this year’s event will inspire everyone in attendance.”

2026 Inland Empire Heroes Awards Honorees

Animal Welfare Hero Award: CALFIRE Division Chief John Crater – Temecula, Calif.

In September 2024, the Airport Fire burned more than 23,000 acres across Orange and Riverside counties, destroying or damaging nearly 200 structures. During this devastating fire, CALFIRE Division ChiefJohn Crater not only performed heroic duties to safeguard people and property but also worked to save the life of a beloved dog belonging to a man trapped in the fire. Division Chief Crater drove through active flames, spotted the homeowner, and urged him to evacuate. When the man asked if he could bring his dog, Division Chief Crater guided both to safety. Due to his bravery and selflessness, the man and his dog were safely evacuated and escaped the flames unharmed.

Corporate Hero Award: Fresh Up – Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Fresh Up has been a Red Cross partner for the past four years, donating over $250,000 in WingStop meal voucher cards to encourage blood donations in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. Their support has boosted donor turnout, helping address critical blood shortages and strengthening community engagement around lifesaving blood collection efforts. This long-term commitment reflects their dedication to community preparedness and response.

Disaster Services Hero Award: Frank Kams – San Bernardino, Calif.

Frank Kams, Emergency Services Coordinator for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, has improved public safety through the development of advanced disaster-evacuation technology and the modernization of fire evacuation mapping. By collaborating with fire agencies, GIS analysts, and regional partners, he helped create updated sound mapping products that have dramatically improved public communication and responder coordination. This platform has significantly increased the accuracy and speed of evacuations, ultimately improving efficiency and potentially saving lives. The software has proved vital during local wildfires, from the Line and Bridge Fires to the devastating fires in Los Angeles. Kams’ work has substantially impacted regional preparedness, interagency coordination and the safety of communities facing increasingly severe wildfire and flooding threats.

First Responder Hero Award: Deputy Christopher Cherms and Deputy Shawn Owens – Victorville, Calif.

In December 2025, Deputy Christopher Cherms and Deputy Shawn Owens responded to a house fire in Victorville and learned an occupant was still inside. Without hesitation, Deputy Cherms forced entry through heavy smoke and heat, crawling into the burning home to search for victims while Deputy Owens prepared for extraction. Deputy Cherms located an unresponsive woman, briefly retreated for air, then reentered to bring her to safety. Deputy Owens provided immediate care as Deputy Cherms attempted to search for additional victims, but the rapidly deteriorating conditions ultimately prevented further entry. The rescued woman survived due to the deputies’ heroic actions.

First Responder Hero Award: Deputy Fire Chief Gregory Lyle – Palm Springs, Calif.

In May 2025, a domestic terrorist attack occurred at the American Reproductive Center in Palm Springs. After a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonated in the clinic's parking lot, firefighters rushed to the scene and got to work extinguishing fire and evacuating civilians from the surrounding areas until everyone was withdrawn for fear of a possible secondary device. Unwilling to place others at risk going back into the area but wanting to address the concern to protect the clinic’s embryos, Deputy Fire Chief Gregory Lyle and FBI Bomb Squad Chris Melzer volunteered to go themselves. After convincing the FBI to allow entry, Chief Lyle and Agent Melzer navigated the heavily damaged building to locate cryogenic tanks and attempted to restore power. With support from multiple agencies, the team ultimately reestablished electricity, preserving the embryos.

Deputy Chief Lyle at the site of the bombing (May 2025)

Gift of Life Hero Award: Captain Gustavo Araiza – Palm Springs, Calif.

Captain Gustavo Araiza of the Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) is committed to saving lives through regular blood and platelet donation. As a member of PSPD’s Command Staff, he consistently leads by example—always the first to sign up and donate at the department’s frequent blood drives. With AB+ blood, one of the rarest types, he recognizes the critical impact his donations can have. Captain Araiza’s consistent participation and encouragement has inspired many colleagues to become donors. Through his leadership and his example, the PSPD's blood drives have grown in terms of both participation and impact, collecting lifesaving blood and helping patients in need.

Good Samaritan Hero Award: Freddy Aguirre – San Bernardino, Calif.

Freddy Aguirre and his wife, Valerie, were driving when they saw a vehicle accident. A severely injured man ran toward them, and with no other cars around, the Aguirres immediately stopped their RV to help him and the three additional occupants of the vehicle. Freddy told Valerie to call 911 as he jumped out and grabbed a strap. Freddy sat the victim down, applied a tourniquet, and maintained pressure until paramedics arrived. The man was airlifted for further medical care. Firefighters and a police officer credited Freddy with saving the man’s life.

Service to the Armed Forces Hero Award: Brian Barber – Victorville, Calif.

Marine Corps Veteran Brian Barber transformed his own struggle with PTSD and depression into a mission to help others heal. After discovering peace and connection through fishing, Barber founded Mission FISH: Fishing, Interacting, Sharing & Healing in 2015, a 100% volunteer-supported nonprofit dedicated to providing recreational fishing therapy to veterans, active-duty service members, first responders, and Gold Star families. More than 5,000 participants have benefited from the program, which blends recreation, community and access to mental health support in a stigma‑free environment. Barber’s deeply personal commitment has created a powerful ripple effect across the Inland Empire, offering hope, camaraderie and renewed purpose to those most at risk. His leadership continues to help save lives and strengthen the military and first responder community.

Youth Hero Award: Carter Sliney – Yucaipa, Calif.

Carter Sliney, 13, has made a meaningful impact across Yucaipa through his compassion and community service. Recognized by Smiles 4 Seniors as their youngest honoree, he creates and delivers handmade cards to local senior centers, offering moments of joy and connection to older adults who may feel isolated. His commitment extends further through the “blessing bags” he assembles for unhoused individuals and local stray animals, filled with essential food and supplies. As a volunteer with the Yucaipa Animal Placement Society, he also assists with daily tasks and serves as their mascot, Yappy, helping promote pet adoption at community events. Sliney’s dedication to helping others continues to strengthen his community.



The Inland Empire Heroes Awards is made possible thanks to the generosity of Hometown Hero Sponsor Circle K, Regional Sponsor U.S. Bank; Presenting Sponsor Sysco Riverside; Community Sponsors Altura Credit Union, Double Tree by Hilton Claremont, IAPMO, Inland Empire Business Journal, JJ Roofing, Ed Monie, the Ontario Convention Center, San Antonio Regional Hospital and other local sponsors.

“Thanks to the generous support of our event sponsors, we are able to honor remarkable heroes from across the Inland Empire and strengthen our ability to deliver vital Red Cross services when our communities need them most,” said Yevette Baysinger, Executive Director of the Red Cross of San Bernardino County.

Nominations for the Inland Empire Heroes Awards are accepted year-round. Individual event tickets and sponsorships are also available now. For more information about the Inland Empire Heroes Awards, please visit redcross.org/IEHeroes.