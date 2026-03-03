Skip to Content
PSPD, religious sites on heightened alert amid Iran war

Published 10:19 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The war in Iran is drawing concerns here locally in the Coachella Valley.

The Palm Springs Police Department released a community advisory Monday saying the department remains attentive to religious sites and cultural locations. They also emphasized there are no credible threats to Palm Springs at this time.

Local synagogues are also on high alert. Congregational leaders say they are working closely with local law enforcement and reviewing security protocols to ensure the safety of their members.

Police officials urge anyone who notices suspicious activity to report it immediately. They say awareness plays a key role in keeping communities safe.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024.

