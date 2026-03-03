Texas man killed in solo-vehicle crash on I-10 near Chiriaco Summit

CHIRIACO SUMMIT, Calif. (KESQ) - A Texas man was killed in a crash after losing control of his vehicle on Interstate 10 west of Chiriaco Summit Tuesday morning.

The crash was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. on the westbound I-10, west of Box Canyon Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver, a 64-year-old man from Burleson, Texas, was traveling westbound in a 2023 Ram 3500 pick-up truck hauling a trailer.

The investigation revealed that the driver was traveling on the #2 lane when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle veered to the right, collided with a metal guard rail, and then drove off the roadway in northwesterly direction.

The vehicle subsequently overturned into the open desert and landed on its roof. The driver of the Ram remained trapped inside the vehicle and was later extricated.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP confirmed he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. His identity has not been released by the coroner's office.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call Officer D. White, at (760) 772-5300.

