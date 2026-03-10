Skip to Content
News

CVAG provides update to Indian Canyon Bridge Project

By
Published 3:53 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG) is speaking with News Channel 3 about the long-planned Indian Canyon Drive bridge project in Palm Springs, highlighting its importance to regional transportation, current funding status, and anticipated timeline.

The project would construct a bridge in the northern section of Indian Canyon Drive near the Palm Springs train station.

The bridge would help reduce delays for commuters, emergency vehicles, and businesses that rely on the corridor for daily travel.

CVAG officials reported that the project has secured significant funding through a combination of federal, state, and regional transportation sources. However, final cost estimates and remaining funding commitments continue to be refined as the project moves through planning and design phases.

According to the latest update, the project is still in the development stage, with design work and environmental review expected to be completed in the spring/summer. Construction is expected to move forward in summer 2027.

Regional leaders say the bridge is a long-term investment in mobility and safety for the Coachella Valley and will help reduce closures caused by extreme weather events along one of Palm Springs’ most heavily traveled corridors.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.