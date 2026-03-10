Skip to Content
Living Desert euthanizes beloved jaguar, Memo, after health issues

Living Desert
today at 6:11 PM
Published 6:01 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Living Desert announced it has euthanized Memo the jaguar after a rapid decline in his health.

Memo was 14 years old. He was introduced at the Living Desert in July 2013 after being rescued from a home in Panama as an illegal pet.

According to the zoo, Memo recently developed a kidney infection, a condition that is common in aging cats of all sizes.

"The Animal Care and Veterinary teams partnered with several outside specialists and arranged for a mobile CT unit to come to the Zoo and assist with his evaluation. Unfortunately, the results revealed Memo was in renal failure, an irreversible condition," reads a post by the Living Desert. "Since then, the Zoo’s care team worked tirelessly to ensure Memo’s comfort and well-being, closely monitoring him and conducting regular health and wellbeing assessments. Despite their extraordinary care, during the past few days his condition declined sharply and it was clear his quality of life was severely compromised."

The zoo's post continued, "We know this is painful news for our entire Zoo family; staff, volunteers, members, and guests alike. Determining the right moment to say goodbye to an animal is never easy and decisions like this are not taken lightly. Still, providing animals with a peaceful passing, free from suffering, is the final act of care we can provide for our animals."

If you have photos, videos, or memories of Memo, the zoo invites you to share them on their social media pages. Guests visiting in the coming days will also have the opportunity to share their memories and messages with his care team at the Jaguar Habitat.

Jesus Reyes

