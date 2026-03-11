Skip to Content
News

DA reviewing possible charges after dog attack in Beaumont

Beaumont PD
By
Updated
today at 3:45 PM
Published 3:36 PM

Beaumont, Calif. (KESQ) — The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing possible charges after a woman was attacked by multiple small dogs last month in Beaumont, resulting in one of the dogs being fatally injured.

The attack happened on Feb. 27. Police responded to reports of aggressive dogs that were off-leash and attacking residents in a neighborhood.

"Upon arrival, officers learned that a woman had been attacked by multiple small dogs that were running loose in the area," Beaumont police wrote on Wednesday. "During the incident, the woman’s husband intervened and struck one of the dogs with a gardening tool in an effort to stop the attack, resulting in injuries to the animal."

Police said injured dog was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers conducted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The case has been submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of potential criminal charges. 

"The Beaumont Police Department reminds residents of the importance of responsible pet ownership, including ensuring that animals are properly secured and under control at all times to prevent incidents that could place community members or animals at risk," police wrote.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Beaumont Police Department via (951) 769-8500 or info@beaumontpd.org.  

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.