Skip to Content
News

Rideshare drivers feel the pinch as gas prices continue to rise

By
New
Published 11:16 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) — Rideshare drivers across the Coachella Valley say rising gas prices are cutting deeper into their earnings, forcing many to rethink when and how often they work.

Over the past several weeks, fuel prices in the region have steadily climbed, creating challenges for drivers who rely on services like Uber and Lyft to make a living. Because drivers cover their own fuel costs, even small increases at the pump can significantly reduce take-home pay.

Despite the higher expences, major local events such as the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells are helping boost ride demand, giving drivers a chance to earn more during busy tournament days.

Still, drivers worry fuel prices will continue to climb.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.