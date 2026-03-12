Skip to Content
Two hikers rescued near Indio badlands trail

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Two hikers were rescued near the Indio badlands trail Thursday afternoon after reporting that they were feeling unwell with limited water.

The incident was reported just before 3:00 p.m. just west of Dillon Road.

Rescue9 was requested to hoist the hikers to a designated landing zone. Both patients declined medical care or hospital transport.

