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Four people suffer traumatic injuries after crash in Thermal

CAL FIRE
By
Updated
today at 2:39 PM
Published 2:29 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - Four people were rushed to the hospital after suffering traumatic injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in Thermal.

The crash was reported at around 2:05 p.m. on the 58000 block Fillmore Avenue, near Avenue 58.

"Upon arrival, firefighters found a head-on collision with major damage to the vehicles. A total of four patients were transported to area hospitals with traumatic injuries, two by air ambulance and two by ground ambulance," according to CAL FIRE.

Fillmore Avenue will be closed in both directions until further notice.

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Jesus Reyes

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