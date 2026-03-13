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One person dead, three others suffer traumatic injuries in Thermal crash

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Updated
today at 7:52 PM
Published 2:29 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - One person was killed, three other were seriously injured after a head-on two-
vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Thermal.

The crash was reported at around 2:05 p.m. on the 58000 block of Fillmore Avenue, near Avenue 58.

"Upon arrival, firefighters found a head-on collision with major damage to the vehicles. A total of four patients were transported to area hospitals with traumatic injuries, two by air ambulance and two by ground ambulance," according to CAL FIRE.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed two men, a woman, and a minor were among those injured.

CHP officials later confirmed the woman was pronounced dead. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Fillmore Avenue was closed in both directions for several hours.

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