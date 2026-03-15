EXCLUSIVE: Inside preview of new Papa Dan’s nearly two years after destructive fire

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The sense that the book is closing on a dark chapter in Ira Mosley's storied career of serving the Coachella Valley was palpable.

Between bright menu signs and the smell of a newly-furnished building, Mosley, the owner, said it was about time.

"Since the fire, it is one month short of two years, getting this back up and running," he reflected on Sunday, mere hours ahead of a private reopening for close friends and contributors, and less than 24 hours ahead of its grand reopening.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday morning is set to officially mark the return of Papa Dan's Pizza and Pasta. Once that's complete, loyal customers who have been waiting throughout the rebuilding process will taste cuisine that's been missing from the Coachella Valley since an arson fire destroyed it in April 2024.

The last time we checked in with Mosley, he gave us an exclusive tour of the new space in December. During that visit, he showed us the big kitchen equipment that had already arrived, as well as empty dining areas yet to be furnished. At that point, he also projected a reopening date somewhere in mid-January.

It's now mid-March. The parking lot remains empty. No pizzas have left the oven to be consumed by customers who have been waiting for nearly two years.

Mosley said it's been a chaotic two months between his estimated reopening and now. He attributed the delays to a number of government agencies finding small details that needed addressing before he was allowed to open his doors to the public.

"There's no such thing as grandfathering things in because I had nothing to grandfather in," Mosley said matter-of-factly. "Everything was burned. So it's starting from scratch. New laws, new rules, and it just takes time."

From the arches to the art on the walls, though, Mosley said his new space was carefully crafted to mimic his old restaurant as closely as possible.

"It wasn't all me. Trust me. My sense of taste... this isn't it," Mosley laughed, adding the entryway was designed by his husband. "But, you know, thank goodness for those that were involved in the design and, you know, layout and the artwork and all the rest of that stuff."

The demand for the return of the beloved restaurant has been overwhelming for Mosley. He said on Saturday, he and his staff counted 25 people knocking on the doors, all asking if they had already opened.

With that growing interest, Mosley had some tongue-in-cheek advice for the crowds: "From the response that we've been getting on the phones and emails that people keep beating on the door and all the rest of the stuff I would say… Don't come tomorrow because the lines are gonna be too long."

Mosley encouraged his clientele to visit the Papa Dan's website to see the updated menu, and added customers could order online.

Customers can expect a new bar area and bar menu, an Italian and American-style breakfast, and new desserts & dishes – all on top of classic fan-favorites from the old menu.