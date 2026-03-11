Skip to Content
Papa Dan’s announces grand reopening date, nearly two years after arson fire

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Nearly two years after an arson fire destroyed its building, Papa Dan's Pizza & Pasta is set to reopen Monday in its new location.

Papa Dan's will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday at 9:30 a.m. Community members, loyal customers, and local leaders are encouraged to join in celebrating the reopening and the start of an exciting new chapter for Papa Dan’s.

The new building is located at 73011 Country Club Drive in Palm Desert, on the opposite side of Bristol Farms in the same shopping center. The new restaurant features a larger space and refreshed interior, creating an inviting atmosphere for families, friends, and pizza lovers to gather and enjoy Papa Dan’s signature menu.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support we received from the community during this difficult time,” said owner, Ira Mosley. “Reopening our doors in this beautiful new space means everything to us, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back.” Papa Dan’s continues to serve the favorites customers have enjoyed for years, including freshly made pizzas, classic Italian dishes, and family-friendly dining.

Papa Dan's first opened its doors in the Coachella Valley in 1984. Mosley and staff were set to celebrate the restaurant's 40th anniversary just months before a destructive arson fire in April 2024 that destroyed a row of businesses in the area.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

