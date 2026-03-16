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Coachella Valley Viewers Ride “Fun Bus” to Hollywood for VIP Experience After the Oscars

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Updated
today at 8:42 PM
Published 8:41 PM

HOLLYWOOD, Cali -- Less than 24 hours after the Academy Awards, a group of lucky News Channel 3 contest winners from the Coachella Valley headed to Hollywood for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The viewers rode the station’s “Fun Bus” to the iconic Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars had taken place just hours earlier. Once inside, they attended a special taping of Live with Kelly and Mark, hosted by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, continuing the excitement from Hollywood’s biggest night.

For many of the contest winners, simply being in the same theater where the stars had just celebrated was a bucket-list moment. The show featured celebrity guests, musical performances, and plenty of behind-the-scenes stories from Oscar night.

Adding a little extra sparkle to the evening, El Paseo Jewelers — decked Meteorologist Katie Boer out in Morganite precious stones and dazzling diamonds worn for the evening, they were also the official jeweler for the Oscars Red Carpet. 

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