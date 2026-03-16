Skip to Content
News

Experts explain spike in grasshoppers across Coachella Valley

By
New
Published 10:33 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Residents across the Coachella Valley may be noticing more grasshoppers popping up around neighborhoods and outdoor spaces.

Experts say the increase is likely tied to weather conditions earlier this year. Higher-than-average winter rainfall followed by rapidly drying conditions can create ideal environments for grasshopper breeding.

While the insects may appear in larger numbers for a short time, experts say these types of population spikes are typically temporary and often fade within a few weeks.

At this point, officials say the increase usually does not require action.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.