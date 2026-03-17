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Dangerous & Record-breaking March Heat for the Coachella Valley all Week

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Published 3:26 PM

A HOT St. Patrick's Day indeed!

We saw record-breaking temperatures this afternoon and will likely break records each day through the remainder of this week and early next week. Normal highs in March climb to the low 80s--we'll be trending about 25-30 degrees warmer than normal.

A First Alert Weather Alert remains in effect from Wednesday through Saturday, along with an Extreme Heat Warning, as highs climb well into the triple digits and peak late week near 110 degrees. Besides dangerous daytime highs, expect very warm overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s--which won't offer much relief.

A strong ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen through Thursday and Friday, bringing temperatures 20 to 30 degrees above average for a huge part of the Desert Southwest and dramatically increases the risk for heat-related illness.

By Sunday into early next week, temperatures ease slightly but stay 10 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Temperatures remain hot, but drop a couple degrees into the lower 100s by next week as onshore flow returns, but we'll still remain above average.

Be sure to limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, stay hydrated, and take this prolonged stretch of extreme heat seriously.

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Katie Boer

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