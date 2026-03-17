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Early March heat in Coachella Valley raises fire season concerns

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New
Published 9:51 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) — An unusual stretch of hot temperatures in March is raising concerns among fire officials and residents across the Coachella Valley.

Following a season of above-average rainfall, landscapes that are typically sparse have seen a surge in grasses and vegetation. While the greenery brought a vibrant start to the year, experts warn it could now become a significant fire risk as temperatures climb earlier than usual.

Historically, peak fire season in the region ramps up in late spring and summer. However, this year’s early heatwave may accelerate that schedule.

Fire officials emphasize that while winter rains reduce drought conditions, they can paradoxically increase fire danger later if rapid drying follows — a pattern now unfolding across the Coachella Valley.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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