Skip to Content
News

Reconocimiento a bombero de Palm Springs

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:00 AM

Un bombero de Palm Springs recibió un reconocimiento por su trabajo en la explosión de alto riesgo en una clínica de fertilidad en el 2025, se trata de Gregory Lyle quien respondió a una explosión en dicha clínica donde un dispositivo transportado en un vehículo detonó en el estacionamiento de la clínica.

Los equipos de bomberos inicialmente trabajaron para apagar el incendio, pero las preocupaciones por un posible segundo dispositivo obligaron a los rescatistas a retirarse pero en ese momento, Gregory Lyle y un técnico en bombas del FBI se ofrecieron como voluntarios para volver a entrar al edificio para rescatar los embriones almacenados en el interior.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.