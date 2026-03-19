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EXCLUSIVE: Indio house fire video shows moment roof collapses, injuring two firefighters

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New
Published 11:18 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - News Channel 3 has obtained exclusive video of a house fire response earlier this week that left two firefighters injured.

CALFIRE responded to the attic fire in the Heritage Palms Golf Club in Indio Monday afternoon when two firefighters fell through the roof.

Both responders were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is speaking with local firefighters on the response and the safety measures they take during these operations.

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Athena Jreij

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