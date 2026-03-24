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Coachella Mayor Hernandez in court for conflict of interest, perjury charges

KESQ
By
New
March 23, 2026 8:13 PM
Published 7:30 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez is due back in court Tuesday as he fights a nine-count grand jury indictment alleging conflict-of-interest violations and perjury tied to city actions and financial disclosure forms.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege the indictment includes one felony conflict-of-interest count, four felony perjury counts, and four misdemeanor conflict-of-interest counts.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office alleges the case centers on votes and actions involving development and housing matters, along with what prosecutors say were false or incomplete Form 700 Statements of Economic Interests.

Hernandez has remained mayor of Coachella. While he has made limited public appearances, he has not publicly addressed the case and has not given News Channel 3 an interview on the charges.

Article Topic Follows: News
california
City of Indio
Development Matters
Grand Jury
Housing Matters
KESQ
riverside county
Steven Hernandez

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