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One person injured after a shooting near park in Mecca

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 9:05 PM
Published 8:46 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Deputies found a person with gunshot wounds near a park in Mecca Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. in the area of Coahuilla Street and 6th Street, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News Channel 3.

Details on the victim's condition were not available. There was no word on whether there had been any arrests.

Witnesses told News Channel 3 crew at the scene they heard over 30 shots fired.

Deputies are currently on scene and a helicopter was seen circling the area. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

We'll have the latest live at 10 and 11 p.m. on News Channel 3.

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