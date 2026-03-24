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Palm Springs Aerial Tramway closed Tuesday for scheduled maintenance

KESQ
By
New
Published 1:38 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will be closed for scheduled maintenance on Tuesday, officials announced.

It will be a short closure, with the tram set to reopen the next day. Officials said during the closure, the Tramway’s maintenance team will shorten the counter haul rope.

According to Vice President of Tramway Systems Chris Bartsch, “Whenever a new haul rope is installed, as we did during our annual preventative maintenance closure in October, shortening is always required after several months due to the natural stretch that occurs.”

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