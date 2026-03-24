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RV fire spreads to vegetation, burning roughly 2 acres in Cabazon

Alert CA
By
Updated
today at 2:27 PM
Published 2:25 PM

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - An RV fire in the Cabazon area extended to roughly two acres of vegetation, with the potential to spread across 20 acres.

The fire was first reported just after 1:50 p.m. near the area of Almond Street and Bonita Avenue.

"The first arriving company officer reported an RV on fire that has spread to vegetation. The fire is currently burning 2-3 acres," a CAL FIRE spokesperson wrote.

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Jesus Reyes

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