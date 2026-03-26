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Big rig fire at Whitewater Rest area causes traffic backup on westbound lanes

CHP
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Published 3:58 PM

WHITEWATER, Calif. (KESQ) - Traffic is backing up on the westbound side of Interstate 10 due to smoke from a big rig fire at the Whitewater Rest Area.

The non-injury blaze was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday near the Whitewater rest area exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency stated that a tractor trailer was fully involved in fire and spread to a very small spot of vegetation.

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Jesus Reyes

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