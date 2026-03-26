Skip to Content
News

Dog Days at The Living Desert to return for multiple dates

Living Desert
By
New
Published 4:55 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Dog Days at The Living Desert was so popular, it's coming back.

Zoo officials said the event will return on March 30, April 17, and May 3.

  • Well-behaved, leashed dogs of all sizes are welcome to explore both the zoo and gardens
  • Dog Day offers an enriching experience for both the dogs and the animals at the Zoo, as they experience new sights, scents, and sounds. These unique opportunities allow the animals to engage in their natural instincts like natural protection or pure curiosity.
  • The Doggy Pool Pawty splash area returns

The first-ever edition of Dog Days was held last month to great success, not just for park attendees, but also for the zoo's animals.

Get your tickets at LivingDesert.org/DogDay.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.