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Man, infant hospitalized after rollover crash on Highway 86 in Coachella

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 6:37 PM
Published 6:03 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A man and an infant were injured after a crash along Highway 86 in Coachella.

The crash was reported at around 5:25 p.m. on Highway 86 south of 50th Avenue.

Early reports from the California Highway Patrol stated that there was a person and two infants in the vehicle.

CHP confirmed that a man suffered minor injuries. One of the infants was also hospitalized, but there was no word on their condition. The second infant was taken home by the mother.

A helicopter was seen landing near the crash site.

After the crash, the vehicle caught fire.  

The northbound lanes are closed at 50th Avenue and are being diverted off the highway.  One lane was back open by 6:30 p.m.

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Jesus Reyes

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