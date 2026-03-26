Steven Hernandez out as Supervisor Perez’s chief of staff after conviction

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Steven Hernandez is now also out as chief of staff for Supervisor Manuel Perez, a day after Coachella's ex-mayor pleaded guilty to a conflict of interest charge.

"Steven Hernandez no longer working for the County of Riverside. Supervisor Perez terminated his employment today," reads a message from Darin Schemmer, Perez's communications director.

Earlier this week, Hernandez pleaded guilty to a conflict-of-interest charge related to his time as Coachella's mayor. He was sentenced to two years' probation and 200 hours of community service. The defendant is now prohibited from holding elected office in California.

Perez placed Hernandez on indefinite leave after the charges were announced. Hernandez has served in the position for about half a decade in addition to serving as Coachella's mayor.

According to the indictment, the first offense occurred in November 2021 and involved Hernandez's efforts to direct federal American Rescue Plan Act relief funds toward a rehabilitation project involving the downtown fire station, "in which the defendant knew, or had a reason to know, he had a financial interest."

The document leveled the same allegations regarding a January 2022 vote on the Fountainhead Plaza, a May 2022 vote on the Tripoli Mixed-Use Project, the May 2023 vote on CVAG's Housing First Program and a July 2023 vote on Sunline Transit Agency Hub upgrades.

The perjury charges were tied to prevarications stemming from "gross income received (from) 52280 Calle Camacho,'' according to court papers. That property is a single-story house, in which the defendant was apparently invested.

The direct monetary or other benefits Hernandez reaped from the activity were not disclosed.

Hernandez was first elected to the council in 2006 and elected mayor in 2014. The city of Coachella is working on identifying suitable candidates to fill the mayor's seat.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.