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PGA West Education Fund helping shape ‘The Future’

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New
Published 8:29 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - PGA West and La Quinta are working to send employees and their families to school. News Channel 3 takes a look at how the PGA West Education Fund is changing lives with an event they call "The Future."

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John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2. Learn more about John here.

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